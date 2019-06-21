Alzheimer’s Association will spread awareness on ‘The Longest Day’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Two events are happening Friday in Cumberland County to mark 'The Longest Day'.
'The Longest Day' or the summer solstice is when people across the world participate in fundraisers for the Alzheimer's Association.
50 million people worldwide are living with dementia and that number is expected to skyrocket to 75 million by the year 2030.
Alzheimer's is a leading cause of death in the United States and that is why the Alzheimer's Association is attempting to shine light on the disease with awareness and fundraising events on the day with the longest amount of light.
There are two events in Cumberland County:
Wash out Alzheimer's Car Wash
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
KCA Wealth Management
3806 Market St., Suite 1
Camp Hill, PA 17011
Join the Alzheimer's Association and KCA Wealth Management for a car wash, bake sale and free document shredding provided by Shred-it.
Representatives from the Department of Aging plan to attend around 11:00AM.
Rock and Roll-a-thon
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Artis Senior Living of West Shore
150 N. Twelfth Street
Lemoyne, PA 17043
$20.00 all day pass will get you admission to a variety of events:
10:00 AM: Rocking to the Oldies Workout
11:00 AM: Bowling
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Sock Hop
6:30 PM: Elvis Presley Movie Marathon
All of the money raised during 'The Longest Day' events will support treatment, prevention, research and Alzheimer's support.
If you can not attend an event in support of Alzheimer's research you are encouraged to make a donation online.