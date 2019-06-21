Alzheimer’s Association will spread awareness on ‘The Longest Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Two events are happening Friday in Cumberland County to mark 'The Longest Day'.

'The Longest Day' or the summer solstice is when people across the world participate in fundraisers for the Alzheimer's Association.

50 million people worldwide are living with dementia and that number is expected to skyrocket to 75 million by the year 2030.

Alzheimer's is a leading cause of death in the United States and that is why the Alzheimer's Association is attempting to shine light on the disease with awareness and fundraising events on the day with the longest amount of light.

There are two events in Cumberland County:

Wash out Alzheimer's Car Wash

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

KCA Wealth Management

3806 Market St., Suite 1

Camp Hill, PA 17011

Join the Alzheimer's Association and KCA Wealth Management for a car wash, bake sale and free document shredding provided by Shred-it.

Representatives from the Department of Aging plan to attend around 11:00AM.

Rock and Roll-a-thon

10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Artis Senior Living of West Shore

150 N. Twelfth Street

Lemoyne, PA 17043

$20.00 all day pass will get you admission to a variety of events:

10:00 AM: Rocking to the Oldies Workout

11:00 AM: Bowling

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Sock Hop

6:30 PM: Elvis Presley Movie Marathon

All of the money raised during 'The Longest Day' events will support treatment, prevention, research and Alzheimer's support.

If you can not attend an event in support of Alzheimer's research you are encouraged to make a donation online.