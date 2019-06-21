At least one person injured after two vehicle crash in Manchester Township

Posted 1:33 AM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34AM, June 21, 2019

Photo Credit: NYCRPD

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was injured after a crash involving two vehicles.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Twitter, a crash involving two vehicles occurred on Roosevelt Avenue near Kenneth Road in Manchester Township.

At least one person was injured in the crash, according to the tweet:

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.