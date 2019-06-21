× At least one person injured after two vehicle crash in Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was injured after a crash involving two vehicles.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Twitter, a crash involving two vehicles occurred on Roosevelt Avenue near Kenneth Road in Manchester Township.

At least one person was injured in the crash, according to the tweet:

Manchester Twp: Two vehicle injury crash on Roosevelt Ave just south of Kenneth Rd. Road will be closed for another half hour. pic.twitter.com/nrTkkliV9I — Northern York County Regional Police Department (@NYCRPD) June 21, 2019

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.