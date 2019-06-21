At least one person injured after two vehicle crash in Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was injured after a crash involving two vehicles.
According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Twitter, a crash involving two vehicles occurred on Roosevelt Avenue near Kenneth Road in Manchester Township.
At least one person was injured in the crash, according to the tweet:
There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
40.003043 -76.745195