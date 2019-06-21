Breezy and turning less humid for the first day of Summer, with a wonderful weekend ahead

NICE START TO SUMMER: Conditions are drying out, and lower humidity is on the way Friday! The morning starts muggy with a few dwindling light showers. Temperatures are in the 60s to near 70 degrees, but don’t expect them to rise much through the day. Breezy conditions are ahead, and it help to bring in lower humidity air through the afternoon. Skies turn partly sunny too during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Summer officially arrives at 11:54 A.M., and the weather overall won’t be too bad for the first summer evening. The winds slowly fade, and the clouds start to break a little more. Temperatures fall into the 70s and 60s. The rest of the night sees a slow end to the breezes, and skies eventually turn mostly clear. Temperatures dip into the lower to middle 50s.

NICE SUMMER WEEKEND: The weekend stays quite lovely, and it’s also going to be dry! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies. It’s just a bit on the cool side, with temperatures slightly below average for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees once again. Sunday is partly sunny, with seasonable warmth and much more humidity in place, especially during the later part of the day. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s. Not bad at all for the first weekend of summer!

VERY WARM & HUMID NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more warmth and humidity with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s with muggy conditions. The warmth is still in place for Tuesday. Expect similar temperatures to Monday, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. It’s still muggy, and there’s still the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Wednesday remains warm and humid, with slightly lower temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the middle 80s. It’s still muggy. There’s a small chance for a stray thunderstorm. Thursday is more of the same. Very warm and muggy conditions are back with the chance for a stray thunderstorm. Highs are in the middle 80s.

-Andrea Michaels