Breezy finish to the work week, calm and quiet weekend before humidity returns

BREEZE SLOWLY CALMS DOWN: Humidity levels quickly lower through the early afternoon thanks to a strong northwesterly wind. Gusts up to 20-25MPH will be the norm on an otherwise pleasant afternoon and evening to finish the work week, after some morning showers. Highs near the 80-degree mark will be the norm. Winds quiet down a bit overnight as morning lows dip back into the 50s to start the weekend.

THE WEEKEND: We’re less breezy for Saturday, maybe an occasional gust to 15-20MPH. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the norm with highs near 80 once again. We’re significantly calmer for Sunday, though the humidity levels will begin to tick up in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s take over to finish the weekend.

STORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK: We get a big jump in humidity and temperatures to start next week. Highs will be just shy of 90-degrees for most throughout the first half of the work week. Showers and storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday with mild and muggy morning lows near 70-degrees Tuesday morning. We keep the humidity with slightly lower storm chances heading into next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash