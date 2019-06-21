WINNIPEG, MB - APRIL 18: Kevin Hayes #12 of the Winnipeg Jets gets set during a second period face-off against the St. Louis Blues in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell MTS Place on April 18, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
C Kevin Hayes signs 7-year, $50 million deal with Flyers
PHILADELPHIA– After acquiring the rights to C Kevin Hayes in a trade just a few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Flyers were able to work out a long term extension prior to free agency.
Hayes and the team have agreed to terms on a seven year, $50 million deal.
Hayes, 27, had a career-high 55 points last season, which he split between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets.
He has only eclipsed the 20-goal mark once in his six-year career, which the Flyers will certainly hope he expands on with the team.