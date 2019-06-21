× C Kevin Hayes signs 7-year, $50 million deal with Flyers

PHILADELPHIA– After acquiring the rights to C Kevin Hayes in a trade just a few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Flyers were able to work out a long term extension prior to free agency.

Hayes and the team have agreed to terms on a seven year, $50 million deal.

Hayes, 27, had a career-high 55 points last season, which he split between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets.

He has only eclipsed the 20-goal mark once in his six-year career, which the Flyers will certainly hope he expands on with the team.