CENTER STAGE: The murder mystery comedy musical of a rise to the top at the Playhouse at Allenberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. - When a down-on-his luck man finds out he's distantly related to a family of prominence, and is eighth-in-line to become an earl, what is the next logical step?

Killing them all.

That's the plot of the murder mystery-comedic musical of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" in Cumberland County. The Broadway production, nominated for nine Tony Awards, graces the stage of Central PA and combines a love story with his quest to rise to the top.

You can see the show by Keystone Theatrics at the Playhouse at Allenberry in Cumberland County from June 21 through July 7. Ticket information can be found on their website.