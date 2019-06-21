ESPN says it has ‘no plans’ to have LaVar Ball back after on-air comments

LaVar Ball’s comments on air to a female ESPN host may keep him from returning.

About the possibility of Ball returning to air, an ESPN spokesman, Michael Skarka, said: “we have no plans moving forward.”

Ball, who runs the Junior Basketball Association and has a line of shoes, came under fire after an exchange he had with ESPN host Molly Qerim as she interviewed him live.

“LaVar, can I switch gears with you, because I have a question here,” Qerim said.

“You can switch gears with me anytime,” Ball responded. Qerim’s face showed shock at the apparent insinuation and mentioned calling human resources at the end of the show.

“LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that,” ESPN said in response.

Ball’s representative told TMZ that his comments were not meant to be sexual.

“[LaVar] was asked if he wanted to switch gears, in his mind switching gears was ‘changing the subject anytime’ and he said ‘yes, you can switch gears with me anytime.’ At NO time was that intended or meant to be sexual in nature.”