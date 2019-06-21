Filipino man charged with rape on Elizabethtown College campus

Posted 5:15 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, June 21, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A 21 year-old man from the Philippines is facing charges stemming from a sexual assault on Elizabethtown College campus.

According to Elizabethtown Police, they responded Elizabethtown College on Thursday afternoon for a reported sexual assault.

No students were involved in the incident.

Police spoke with the victim on scene who stated that she was sexually assaulted by Alexis John Dolotina, 21, who is from the Philippines.

Dolotina was on campus through an international work travel program, that partners with a company that rents space from the college.

Dolotina was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

He is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and similar charges.

 

