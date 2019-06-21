× Flyers acquire defense man Justin Braun

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers haven’t stopped adding to the blue line since the off season began.

After adding D Matt Niskanen in a trade last week, the Flyers acquired D Justin Braun from the San Jose Sharks earlier this week.

Philadelphia surrendered a second round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a third round pick in the 2020 draft in exchange for Braun’s services.

In Braun, 32, the Flyers are acquiring an experienced defense man who has played in at least 70 games over the past six seasons.

The team will hope his veteran leadership will rub off on its younger defense men.