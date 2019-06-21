Flyers acquire defense man Justin Braun

Posted 7:54 AM, June 21, 2019, by

SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 26: Justin Braun #61 of the San Jose Sharks shoots on goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 26, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images )

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers haven’t stopped adding to the blue line since the off season began.

After adding D Matt Niskanen in a trade last week, the Flyers acquired D Justin Braun from the San Jose Sharks earlier this week.

Philadelphia surrendered a second round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a third round pick in the 2020 draft in exchange for Braun’s services.

In Braun, 32, the Flyers are acquiring an experienced defense man who has played in at least 70 games over the past six seasons.

The team will hope his veteran leadership will rub off on its younger defense men.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.