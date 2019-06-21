Get your cocktails ready for the summer & July 4 holiday!

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s the first day of summer and July 4 is right around the corner!
Of course, that means it’s the perfect time to try out some new cocktail recipes.
Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the kitchen to show off a few selections.
Check them out in the clip above, and the recipes can be found below:
360 Cherry Cooler
• 2 oz 360 Vodka
• 2 oz lemon-lime soda
• 2 oz lemonade
• ¼ oz Jacquin’s Sirop de Grenadine Liqueur
• Maraschino cherries
Combine first four ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice; stir well. Garnish with skewered cherries.
Cupcake Vineyards French 75
• 1 ½ oz Broker’s London Dry Gin
• ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
• ½ oz simple syrup
• 2 oz Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco
• 1 each, lemon twist and thyme sprig
Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with lemon twist and thyme sprig.
Rye Black Hawk
• 2 oz Knob Creek Rye Whiskey
• 1 oz. Jacquin’s Sloe Gin
• 1 maraschino cherry
Combine first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a cherry.