Kick off the first day of summer with Food Truck Friday in Springettsbury

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Every Friday for the next two months you'll be able to check out some tasty food trucks at Springettsbury Park for their Summer Food Truck Friday event!

You can find different vendors there offering a variety of foods from 11 a.m., until 2:00 p.m. every Friday until August 30.

A great way to start your morning is with a cup of coffee-- On My Grind Coffee offers a variety of coffees, teas, and smoothies. The owner, Forrest Yingling says they use locally sourced ingredients and can really customize any drink to your liking. A few drinks on their menu-- strawberry banana smoothie, peach smoothie, iced chai, and an iced salted caramel mocha!

Roadside Grille is another vendor you can find at Food Truck Friday. The Owner, Steve Sweigard says he has always been in the food business and recently wanted to make food mobile and more accessible to people-- which inspired him to open up his food truck. Their fan favorite on the menu he says is the chicken bacon ranch quesadilla, and the bacon cheese fries.

For the BBQ lovers out there, Big Chipper's BBQ should be on your list to check out at Food Truck Friday! The owner, Chip Walsh says when he isn't cooking or working, he's preparing for his next event. They are debuting a brand new sandwich this Friday, while supplies last. A top menu item he says is their BBQ nachos, but they offer bowls, sandwiches, and mac and cheese too.

Food Truck Friday runs until August 30, at Springettsbury Park in York County. For more information on weekly vendors check out their website.