Man wanted in Maryland arrested in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted out of Maryland was arrested in Hanover on Wednesday after a police pursuit.

On June 19, Penn Township Police responded to a report of a wanted man, allegedly armed, in the 500 block of Boundary Avenue.

Vincent Newby, 36, of Baltimore, fled the scene on foot and after a brief police pursuit, he allegedly resisted arrest and was tased.

Penn Township Police say Newby falsely identified himself and they found him in possession of a stolen handgun.

A loaded shotgun was also later discovered in his vehicle according to police.

As a convicted felon, Newby is prohibited from the possession of firearms.

Newby faces the charges of a person not to possess firearms, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

He is currently being held at the York County Prison.

Penn Township police officers were assisted by Hanover Borough Police and the York County Drug Task Force.