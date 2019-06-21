Naked man attempts to pass through Detroit Metropolitan Airport security checkpoint

ROMULUS, Mich. – Though nobody needed an x-ray to see what he was carrying, TSA agents were forced to stop a man attempting to pass through a Detroit Metro Airport security checkpoint in the buff, according to WXYZ.

The man reportedly arrived at the McNamara Terminal checkpoint and removed his clothing. WXYZ reported he then disconnected a barrier and approached the metal detector.

TSA officers did not allow the man to pass through the detector.

One witness told WXYZ she saw the man run around the detector into the area where bags are screened after people walk through detectors.

Wayne County Airport Authority’s police and fire department responded to the scene where the man was determined not to be a threat.

The witness told WXYZ TSA agents covered the man with garbage bags, at which point he was compliant.

The man was taken to a local hospital.