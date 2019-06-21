One hurt in train, van crash

Posted 11:33 PM, June 21, 2019

COURTESY: HUMMELSTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT

HUMMELSTOWN BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — One person is hurt in a crash between a train and a van in Hummelstown.

According to police, the crash happened at the railroad crossing near Old Farm Road and Handwerk Site Contractors just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

The van came to a rest on the South side of the tracks, just East of the intersection.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time and was able exit through a back window. They were treated by EMS on the scene and taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Norfolk Southern Police are investigating the incident.

