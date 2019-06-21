× Penguins trade D Olli Maata

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins have moved on from one of the team’s longest tenured defense men.

The team sent D Olli Maatta to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for C Dominik Kahun and a fifth round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Maatta, 24, had played his entire six-year career in a Penguins’ uniform.

After setting a career high with 82 games played and tying a career-high in points with 29 during the 2017-18 season, Maatta regressed this past year, only suiting up in 60 games and putting up 14 points.

In return, the Penguins acquire Kahun, 23, who put up 37 points across 82 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.

He should find a place as the center of one of the Penguins’ lower lines this season.