PennDOT to repair and resurface sections of Route 24 through Winterstown and Mount Wolf in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Thursday, June 27, its contractor will begin preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface two sections of Route 24 in York County: 4.22 miles of Winterstown Road from the intersection with Route 216 through Winterstown Borough and North Hopewell Township, along the York-Windsor Township Line to the intersection with Felton Road at the Red Lion Borough Line; and a .52-mile section of Center Street from the Mount Wolf Borough-East Manchester Township Line to the intersection with Route 921 and Main Street in Mount Wolf.

The $2,734,353 contract was awarded on April 19, 2019, to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes tree trimming, clearing and replacing drainage pipe and inlets, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, roadway base repair, curb-to-curb removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2019.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor will not restrict travel lanes on Route 24 any day between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM, or on Fridays between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM. During working hours, motorists may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours as crews conduct drainage and base repair work then remove the top layer of asphalt. Eventually crews may schedule nighttime operations between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, to conduct paving operations later this year.

Each of these sections of Route 24 averages nearly 6,200 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit http://www.projects.penndot.gov.

