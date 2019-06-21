Police arrest two people after a stabbing in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County – Two adults were arrested in a Friday night stabbing.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police arrested two people after a domestic dispute that left two people injured.

It happened at around 8 p.m. at a home on Fruitville Pike in Penn Township.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  No word on their condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

