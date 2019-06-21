× Police charge President of the Edgemont Fire Company with theft

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police in Susquehanna Township filed charges earlier this month against the President of the Edgemont Fire Company.

Dwayne Anthony Jackson, 61, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

Police did not provide the amount of funds that were missing, but say there may be other victims related to the rental of the Fire Social Hall.

Jackson confessed to stealing the money since the end of 2017 to pay for his medication, according the the criminal complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-652-8265 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25.