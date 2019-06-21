× Police investigate attempted child luring in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.–Police in Shippensburg are investigating an attempted child luring that occurred Friday.

Investigators say a 12-year-old girl told authorities that a man stopped his vehicle next to her while she was walking in the area of North Fayette Street and Roxbury Road around 7:25 a.m.

The girl said the man questioned where she was going and asked her to get inside his car, which she declined.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and driving a silver four-door car, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-532-7361.