Police investigate attempted child luring in Shippensburg

Posted 12:27 PM, June 21, 2019, by

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.–Police in Shippensburg are investigating an attempted child luring that occurred Friday.

Investigators say a 12-year-old girl told authorities that a man stopped his vehicle next to her while she was walking in the area of North Fayette Street and Roxbury Road around 7:25 a.m.

The girl said the man questioned where she was going and asked her to get inside his car, which she declined.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and driving a silver four-door car, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-532-7361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.