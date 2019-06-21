Police seek to identify suspects that allegedly stole gift cards from truck in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify two suspects that allegedly stole gift cards from a truck parked in the Walmart parking lot.

On May 21 around 5:00 p.m., police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at the Walmart store in West Manchester Township.

The victim told police that he was at Walmart earlier that day and parked his blue Dodge pickup truck in the side lot near the Lawn & Garden and Automotive departments around 3:20 p.m..

The victim said that he locked the doors to the truck, but left the windows down slightly due to the heat.

When the victim returned to the truck around 4:00 p.m., he noticed that multiple gift cards were now missing.

After obtaining surveillance video, police found two suspects at the truck during the time that the alleged theft occurred.

One of the pictured suspects is seen entering the vehicle while the other appears to act as a look out, according to police.

If anyone has any information on the above suspects, you’re asked to contact police.