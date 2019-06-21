× Portion of Route 15 Southbound in Adams County closed due to vehicle fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Route 15 Southbound has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle fire occurred sometime before 4:30 a.m. on Route 15 southbound near the Exit for Taneytown Road in Cumberland Township.

All lanes CLOSED – Vehicle fire on US 15 SB between Exit: PA 134 – TANEYTOWN RD and Exit: STEINWEHR AVE — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 21, 2019

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the incident.

The closure is expected to be in place for an extended period, and a detour has been established.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.