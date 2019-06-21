Portion of Route 15 Southbound in Adams County closed due to vehicle fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Route 15 Southbound has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle fire occurred sometime before 4:30 a.m. on Route 15 southbound near the Exit for Taneytown Road in Cumberland Township.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the incident.

The closure is expected to be in place for an extended period, and a detour has been established.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

