2 men injured in overnight shooting in York

YORK, Pa. – York City Police say two men were injured in overnight shootings in York.

According to police, they responded to four reports of shots fired between 12:42 and 1:30 a.m.

Officers found the first victim, 34-year-old Simeon Hayes of York, on the 700 block of East King Street. Hayes was shot once in the left arm and once in the leg.

He is currently in stable condition at York Hospital.

Police also found a second man on the 500 block of Girard Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.

He is in critical condition at York Hospital. Authorities have not released his name.

Police are investigating whether the shootings are related. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.