Man dies in hospital four days after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – A man died at York Hospital, four days after a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the man was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 4:19 p.m. The crash happened on the 8000 block of Wayne Highway in Quincy Township.

The man was taken to York Hospital where he died from his injuries, Friday night, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has not released the man’s identity.