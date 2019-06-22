Picture perfect first weekend of the summer season!

GORGEOUS WEEKEND: We are ringing in the first weekend of summer with low humidity and no rain chances! This weekend will be perfect for spending it by the pool or heading down to the beach. While water temperatures in the ocean still remain cold, it’ll be a great weekend to spend outdoors. Temperatures on Sunday will be a tad warmer than Saturday afternoon, when we will likely end the day a bit below average. Both days we we will be in the low to mid 80s! Slightly higher humidity returns for Sunday, but any talk of rain showers or storm chances will hold off until next week.

SLIM CHANCE FOR STORMS: Despite higher humidity values returning and a good bit of moisture, there are few chances for showers and storms next week. Good news! Monday looks like our best day to see a couple showers and storms, and even that chance looks to hold off until late Monday evening. A few overnight sprinkles are possible, and then a slightly lesser chance of some more unsettled weather for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday could feature an isolated shower or storm, but the rest of the work week looks mainly if not entirely dry. Good news for the first week of summer — it remains mainly dry!

SERIOUS HEAT BUILDING: While we don’t have to worry about the rain for much of next week, some serious heat will build into the region. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s for almost all of next week. While temperatures over 90 for multiple days in a row don’t look likely, we’ll definitely be flirting with the possibility. Many of you will be taking advantage of the rain-free forecast for a couple days and spending ample time outdoors. Make sure to hydrate and dress in light colored and lightweight clothing!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash