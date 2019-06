YORK, Pa. – Emergency Dispatch say a tractor-trailer sheared off a utility pole early Saturday morning.

The accident happened before 4:30 a.m on the 4800 block of Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township.

According to the Strinestown Community Fire Company, the tractor-trailer brought down a utility pole and wires.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash left some Met-Ed customers without power.

The road is closed.