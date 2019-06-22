Zembo shriners host event to benefit shriners hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dozens of people coming together for the Walk for Love this Saturday morning in Harrisburg.

The Zembo Shriners holding the walk for the first time to raise money for the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia. Organizers said it's one of 22 hospitals in the country that provides care to children with orthopedic injuries and conditions.

"We want to help children be healthy and live their best lives and shriners hospital provides the kind of care that they really can't get anywhere else and of course that care costs money," Susan Rupe, First Lady of Zembo Shrine, said. "So it takes a big fundraising effort from Shriners all around the country to raise funds to keep the hospitals going."

Over the years, the Zembo Shriners have helped more than 500 local children receive care.