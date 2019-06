× 18-year-old arrested for shots fired incident in Columbia Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Police arrested and charged 18-year-old Javon Sanford, Saturday for being involved in a shots fired incident earlier in the week in Columbia Borough.

Officers say on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Sanford fired a gun into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Sanford was arrested and taken to Lancaster Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

He is charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.