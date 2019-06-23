× Elderly woman dies in apartment fire in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – An elderly woman is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Carlisle Borough.

The fire broke out before 10:30 a.m, Saturday at One West Penn Elderly Apartments on the first block of West Penn Street.

According to police, the fire was contained to a single unit on the first floor.

Upon arrival fire crews found a deceased 70-year-old woman in an apartment unit.

Authorities have not identified the woman.

The woman’s death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

Police do not believe the fire was set intentionally.