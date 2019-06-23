Iconic scene from ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ is re-enacted by stunt driver in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Cumberland County – Saturday was a historic day after a stunt driver did something no one would want to try at home.

Stunt driver, Raymond Kohn, recreated one of the most iconic car stunts from the movie, Smokey and the Bandit.

It’s a stunt that had never been done before in the region, according to event organizers. The jump honored the late Burt Reynolds and the iconic scene from the 1970’s movie.

“You know seeing it on tv growing up and watching it, you’re like oh yeah that’s cool but seeing it live where you hear the cars and you hear the crunching of metal and the crunching of my body, it’s just a feeling that people want to witness first hand,” said Kohn.

Kohn was driving the same car Reynolds drove in the movie for the stunt. He also took risks, landing without a ramp and feeling the full force of the landing impact. Organizers along with Kohn decided not to use a landing ramp because there was not one used for the movie scene.