Local charity, Beauty After Bruises hosts Party in the Park in Dillsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- The local charity supports sexual assault survivors and helps people who suffered childhood trauma.

Beauty After Bruises hosted Party in the Park on June 22 and 23 at the Northern High School Campus in Dillsburg.

The event on Saturday kicked off with a cornhole tournament and closed with a talent show.

Sunday morning opened up with a car show.

Both days were filled with food trucks, a dunk tank, face painting, more than 40 craft vendors, and much more.

The charity connects survivors of trauma and sexual assault with therapists to help them rebuild their futures.

Co-founder Kim McKonly said "These are adults survivors of complex trauma who grew up in a household that was probably a little less than loving and they're now adults trying to figure out how to function in the world, because when that's what you grew up in you sort of associate love with being abused and the good news is its completely repairable if you get the right therapy that you need you can kind of dismantle the past and what happened and rebuild the future."

All funds raised go directly to the therapeutic needs of survivors.