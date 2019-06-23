One more cool night before the heat and humidity make a return!

ANOTHER NICE NIGHT AHEAD: Moisture is struggling to find its way back into south-central PA and for that reason, we’ve had a great end to the weekend. Dew points are very similar to Friday and Saturday, holding steady in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures today are a bit warmer than the last few days, but only by a few degrees. Despite things being warmer, it still feels comfortable outside because of the low humidity. Tonight should be another good night to leave the windows open and let in some fresh air. With dew points in the low 50s, that will act as a boundary for temperatures to freely drop into the low 60s and 50s tonight. A nice breeze with cool overnight temperatures will close the book on a perfect first weekend of summer. Moisture will slowly build back in by tomorrow with the arrival of our next chance for unsettled weather.

SLIM CHANCES FOR STORMS: Despite dew points rising through the week into the muggy category, our chances for storms stay low all week. The best day for some storm development will likely be Monday. As a warm front approaches the area on Monday, rising air and moisture along it could be enough to spark a few showers during the early afternoon hours. Although the chance of seeing afternoon showers is low, the best chance for some stormy weather will be towards Monday evening. Some strong to severe storms are likely to develop in western PA Monday afternoon, that main line of storms will march eastward reaching our region by Monday night, likely after 7-8 PM. By that point, the line will likely have weakened and it will be fighting some lingering dry air in our area forcing it to weaken further. At this time, I don’t anticipate much more than a few showers and storms Monday night, drying up before sunrise Tuesday morning.

NEAR HEAT-WAVE CRITERIA: In the wake of a mainly dry stretch ahead and moisture being pumped back in, temperatures will begin to warm up dramatically. It looks like our coolest day will be Monday with highs in the low 80s, but the rest of the week features temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday – Saturday we will be just shy of heat-wave criteria with daytime highs likely to reach 90 on Friday and stay just below 90 on Thursday and Saturday. A heat-wave is defined as 3 or more consecutive days of 90-degree heat. We will remain well above average through the weekend, but could be seeing some relief by next Sunday.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash