Police arrest man after bomb is found in Myerstown hotel parking lot

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State police have arrested a man in connection to the bomb threat at the Bahney House Hotel.

When police arrived on the scene they located the suspect and the suspicious package in the rear parking lot of the hotel.

Police identified David Oxenrider, 28, as the suspect.

In a press release, police said they were able to safely take Oxenrider into custody and they established a perimeter around the suspicious package.

Residents were evacuated to a safe area and the surrounding areas were blocked off as a security measure.

The Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded to the bomb threat and they successfully disabled the device, according to the authorities.

Traffic was disrupted for approximately six hours while the situation was being investigated and resolved.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Oxenrider is being charged with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.

He was taken to the Lebanon County Booking Center and is awaiting arraignment on the charges.