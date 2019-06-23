Veterans honored with personalized quilts in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- A local church presented veterans with handmade quilts to support and recognize their service to the country.

On June 23, the First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg presented personalized patriotic-themed quilts made by the Squares and Prayers group, to local veterans during worship services.

Nancy Eddy, coordinator of the Squares and Prayers group said, "All veterans are aimed and ready to go at any time to serve during wartime, to serve during peacetime and it's very important that they are thanked and appreciated for what they gave for the United States."