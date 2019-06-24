A couple storms possible tonight then mainly dry and hot the rest of the week!

COUPLE SHOWERS TONIGHT: We kicked off the new work week on a dry and relatively cool note with temperatures this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Since then we’ve warmed up quite a bit, getting into the mid 80s! Dew points are slowly rising as well, indicating the atmosphere is becoming more rich with moisture. However, relative humidity values are still around 50-60% and that means the atmosphere is not saturated to the point of supporting rain showers. We need those numbers to be over 80-85%, otherwise any showers that do develop dry up before reaching the surface. That is the problem we are having this afternoon; showers approach the area and get eaten away by dry air. Tonight, with temperatures falling, relative humidity should be higher. As the leftovers from a storm system over western PA approach the area, expect to see a few overnight showers and maybe a couple storms. Most showers should dry up by sunrise, but there is a small chance for a stray morning shower otherwise.

HUMIDITY ON THE RISE: Today will likely be the nicest day as far as feeling comfortable goes. Dew points are rising back into the 60s, but through the rest of the week we will be pushing towards the muggy and steamy categories. With dew points in the 70s and temps near 90, heat index values will likely be near 100. This could spell dangerous heat especially towards the later half of the work week when temperatures will be warmest. There could be a brief break in the humidity Tuesday afternoon after the passage of a cold front, but the rest of the week features a very summery pattern. No relief from the heat or humidity as we push into next weekend.

SUMMER HEAT INCOMING: After starting the first weekend of summer on a cool and comfortable note, some big changes are on the way for this week. Temperatures will be skyrocketing into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the work week. A strong ridge building in the upper levels of the atmosphere will allow for a strong stream of hot temperatures to persist through the work week. We will likely be meeting heat wave criteria this week which is 3 or more consecutive days of 90+ degree heat. Highs Thursday – Saturday will meet that criteria and will be a good 5-7 degrees above average for this time of year!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash