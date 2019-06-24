× Bridge carrying Coleman Road over railroad in Straban Township, Adams County to close for repairs

ADAMS COUNTY — Replacement work on the bridge carrying Coleman Road (Route 2006) over the Western Maryland Railroad in Straban Township will begin the week of July 8, according to PennDOT.

The bridge will be closed while the work is performed. The project is expected to be finished in late October, PennDOT says.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will be detoured along Route 30, Hunterstown-Hampton Road (Route 394), and Brickcrafter Road (Route 2015), PennDOT says.

Construction for the bridge carrying Coleman Road (State Route 2006) over Western Maryland Railroad in Straban Township, Adams County, is scheduled to begin during the week of July 8 as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

The bridge work is part of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.