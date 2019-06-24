× Dover Township man accused of assaulting two people

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Dover Township man is accused of assaulting two people.

Jordan Luby, 29, faces charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and two summary offenses, court documents show.

Police were called to a home on Oak Lane for a domestic violence incident around 5:19 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police spoke with Luby, who was sitting outside the residence.

Luby advised that he arrived home after hanging out with a friend and the first victim was mad at him for doing so and drinking after work, the criminal complaint says. He told police that he got into a verbal altercation with the first victim because she took his debit card. The second victim then intervened, which led to Luby pushing him out of the way to get out of the residence.

Police then spoke with the victims who portrayed a different story.

The first victim told police that she was upset with Luby because he was out drinking when they had bills that needed to be paid. She advised that they were arguing over possession of the bank card in which they share an account, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said that Luby wouldn’t give him the card. He then dropped his wallet, which had the card inside, and the victim took it and put it in her purse. She told police that Luby saw her take it in which he allegedly pushed her to get it back.

The second victim then got in between the two. He advised that Luby pushed him to the wall by his throat and punched him. The victim added that Luby threatened him.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that the second victim had redness around his neck where he stated Luby grabbed him. There were no other physical signs on of an altercation the victims.

Luby now faces charges.