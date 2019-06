× Eaglet that fell from nest at Codorus State Park last week has returned

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The eaglet that fell from the eagles’ nest at Codorus State Park last week returned Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson from HDOnTap.

The eaglet, which watchers of the Hanover Eagle Cam have dubbed “Star,” was knocked out by the mother eagle when the parent was delivering fish.

Star is one of two eaglets in the nest — the other one is named “Stripe.”