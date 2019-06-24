× Former superintendent of Juniata County School District faces theft charges

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — The former superintendent of Juniata County School District faces theft charges after he allegedly used a district credit card for personal use.

Keith Yarger, 49, is accused of using the district card to pay for classes at Northcentral University, hotel rooms in Pittsburgh and Colorado Springs, and a flight from Philadelphia and San Diego, according to court documents. The approximate total charged, combined, was just under $12,000 between September 2017 and March 2018.

He also allegedly used the credit card for Lego sets and items such as shrimp for a “Cookie Party” that he and his wife hosted back in 2014.

According to the criminal complaint, Yarger was supposed to pay for everything on his own then be reimbursed, rather than use the district card. It’s also noted that the reimbursement could be up to $2,121.60, which Yarger allegedly went over when filling out the forms.

Yarger, who resigned in February, was also charged in connection with the theft of three stainless steel tables from Lack-Tuscarora Elementary School totaled at $1,274. Principal Edward Apple, 50, told police that he was involved in the theft of the tables in January which were to be used as “meat tables” on his property while hunting deer, the criminal complaint says. Apple and a friend returned the tables in March.

Yarger has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking, court documents show. Apple faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.