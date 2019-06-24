Jubilee Day Mechanicsburg 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG,Pa---- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett enjoyed the Largest, Longest running, One-Day Street Fair on the East Coast, Jubilee Day in Mechanicsburg.

The 91st edition of this annual event features more than 325 vendors from near and far offering food, games, arts & crafts, business information, retail products, carnival rides and more. There is a Children’s Area with activities for the very young, and live entertainment on two stages.

Parking: FREE shuttle bus service, sponsored by AllBetter Care Urgent Care Center, IMOR Financial and Maggie’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, will be offered from 2 convenient locations: Behind the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School, 500 S. Broad Street (parking lot accessible from Williams Grove Road); and Immanuel Church, 800 South Market Street. Shuttle service runs from 10:30am – 9:00pm. Attendees will be dropped off at the PA Lottery Bus Stop on South Market Street.

For more information about Jubilee Day: https://www.facebook.com/JubileeDayPA/