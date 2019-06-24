× Lancaster County woman accused of threatening to ‘slash’ victim’s face with steak knife

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Earl Township Police have charged a 34-year-old Lancaster County woman with terroristic threats after she allegedly threatened a victim with a steak knife during a domestic incident on June 19.

Tara L. DeVault, of East Earl Township, was charged after threatening to “slash” the victim’s face while holding the knife, police say. She was arraigned on the charge and transported to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.