Lancaster man will serve up to 9 years for 2018 carjacking at Manor Shopping Center

LANCASTER — A 35-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a carjacking that occurred last August at a Lancaster Township shopping center.

Stephan M. Frey was sentenced to a 4½- to nine-year prison term by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to robbery of a motor vehicle, two counts of simple assault and related offenses stemming from his arrest on August 26, 2018.

According to prosecutors, Frey entered a car in the parking lot of the Manor Shopping Center in Lancaster Township. He told the occupants he had a gun and demanded that they exit the vehicle. After the occupants complied, Frey fled in the vehicle, nearly striking the victims as he left the scene, prosecutors say.

Frey then drove to West Lampeter Township via Willow Street Pike, striking a vehicle as it was pulling out of its driveway. He abandoned his vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to enter two homes before being arrested inside another parked vehicle on Providence Place, according to prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman, Frey is a “danger,” due to the addiction issues he’s had for 15 years. Frey has, by his own admission, never sought treatment despite being under supervision for previous crimes, Goldman said in court.

Frey was ordered to pay over $16,000 in restitution costs. Goldman noted that Frey owes about $9,000 in court-related costs connected to previous convictions.