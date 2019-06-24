× Madonna lands her ninth No. 1 album with ‘Madame X’

Madonna has landed her ninth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Madame X.”

She earned the top spot thanks to 95,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending June 20. According to Nielsen Music, 90,000 were in album sales.

It’s a big deal for Madonna, who has now snagged nine No. 1 albums over the course of her career.

Her 1984 hit album, “Like A Virgin” was her first to hit No. 1. Following that album, she’s hit number one with True Blue (1986), Like a Prayer (1989), Music (2000), American Life (2003), Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005), Hard Candy(2008) and MDNA (2012).

Madonna released two singles, “Medellin” and “Crave” prior to the whole album. Three additional singles — “I Rise,” “Future,” and “Dark Ballet” — were also released just before the album was available.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S

“Madame X” was released via Interscope Records on June 14.