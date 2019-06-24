× Man accused of sexually assaulting child in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 40-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The incident occurred Saturday at a home in Dover Township.

Roberto Molina-Reyes, of no fixed address, allegedly kissed the minor and touched her inappropriately. He faces charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors, court documents show.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that she was alone with Molina-Reyes in the kitchen area when the incident occurred. She advised that Molina-Reyes kept saying, “I love you,” before he kissed her on the mouth. Molina-Reyes then allegedly touched her inappropriately with his hand.

During the sexual assault, Molina-Reyes reportedly told the girl not to tell anyone.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that Molina-Reyes had an El Salvador identification card on him. He did not have any United States or Pennsylvania identification.