Man to serve 10-20 years in prison for providing heroin to girlfriend who later died of overdose

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced Monday to 10-20 years in prison for providing heroin to his girlfriend who later died of an overdose in December 2015, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Benjamin Yelton, 31, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death in May.

Yelton purchased the heroin on December 11, 2015 and gave it to 27-year-old Skylar Smith that night. Police said that Yelton found Smith facedown in the bathtub about 10-15 minutes later. He called 911 and gave Smith CPR. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Yelton initially told police that he had gave Smith percocet. He later admitted to providing heroin to Smith after police discovered, from phone records, that a drug transaction had occurred and that her toxicology report revealed “the presence of 6-monoacetylmorphine, a metabolite of heroin, in her urine. Admission blood contained morphine (also a metabolite of heroin), oxydcodone, oxymorophone and fentanyl. This combination of drugs was lethal.”