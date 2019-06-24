Manheim Township Commissioners expected to decide on ‘Oregon Village’ proposal

LANCASTER COUNTY — Officials in Manheim Township, Lancaster County are expected to make a decision on the Oregon Village proposal.

The decision on whether to build the 76-acre project has been in the making since 2017.

On Monday, the commissioners could approve the development that would contain 600 homes, stores and a hotel.

Conditional approval was granted by the Manheim Township Planning Commission in December.

Many residents say they are against the project. They say it will bring an overwhelming amount of traffic to the area.

However, some supporters believe Oregon Village would help boost the local economy and even create safer intersections.

The vote is expected to take place at the Manheim Township board meeting. The meeting is scheduled from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at the Manheim Township Municipal Office.

 

