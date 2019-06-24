× Philadelphia man facing charges after assaulting police while fleeing attempt to cash forged check

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Philadelphia man who attempted to cash a forged check and assaulted officers while attempting to flee.

Russell Hartzag, 35, of Philadelphia, is facing simple assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest, among other related charges.

On June 21 around 1:10 p.m., police responded to the Orrstown Bank that is located inside Shady Maple Farm Market in the 1300 block of Main Street in East Earl Township for a report of a man attempting to cash a forged check.

When police attempted to take Hartzag into custody, he allegedly shoved the officer twice while attempting to flee.

Then, Hartzag also allegedly struck an officer with a door as he fled the bank, causing minor injuries.

Hartzag proceeded to flee on foot through the parking lot while being pursued by three Shady Maple employees.

Eventually, Hartzag was caught by police and the employees in the 1000 block of Springville Road.

He was transported to Lancaster County Prison and remanded after failing to post $150,000 bail.