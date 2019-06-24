× Police continue to investigate rash of weekend shootings in York

YORK — York City Police say they are continuing to investigate a rash of shootings that took place over the weekend.

The first incident was reported Friday at 6:05 p.m. Police responded to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue, where they found John Depina, 34, of York, who had been shot once in the back. He was treated for his injuries and later released, police say. The shooting was a result of a dispute between the victim and the suspect, who has yet to be identified, according to police.

On Saturday, between 12:42 a.m. and 1:14 a.m., York Police responded to four shots fired calls with two victims.

Locations and times are as follows:

12:42 a.m.: 300 Block of Girard Ave— Multiple shell casings were found on scene and houses were damaged from the incident, police say.

1:12 a.m. NV Club, 615 E. Market St.— Police say they responded to this location and discovered blood and one shell casing. Police are currently attempting to find a victim and motive from this incident.

1:14 a.m. 756 E. King St. — Simeon Haynes, 34, of York, was shot once in the left arm and once in the leg and is in stable condition at York Hospital, police say. A white sedan was seen leaving the area at the time of this shots fired.

1:25 a.m. 500 Block of Girard Ave. — Johnnie Howell, 38, of York, was shot in the head, police say. He was transferred to Hershey Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to be released soon, according to police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shootings. It is not known at this time if any or all of them are related, according to police. Anyone with information regarding these incidents, or any of the individuals involved, is asked to contact the York City Police Department. Tipsters will not have to give their names.