Police: Duo teamed up to distract employee, steal diamond ring at Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are trying to identify the suspects in a retail theft that occurred at the Capital City Mall in May.

Police say the suspects worked together to distract an employee and steal a diamond ring worth several thousand dollars.

The incident happened May 20, at about 10:38 a.m., police say.

According to police, the first suspect is a black male in his mid-50’s, with a salt-and-pepper beard. He was about five feet, nine inches tall and had a thin build. He was wearing glasses, blue jeans, and a light gray or white button down shirt.

The second suspect was a black male, six feet, one inch tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who recognizes the suspects, is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.