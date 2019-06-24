× Police investigating shooting that left one injured in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On June 22 around 7:00 p.m., police were called to UPMC Carlisle for a reported gun shot victim.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that a younger black man attempted to rob him in the back yard of a home in the 200 block of East North Street in Carlisle.

Police say that the victim and the suspect exchanged words before the suspect shot the victim in the right thigh.

The suspect proceeded to flee westbound in between houses in the 100 block of North East Street.

The victim described the man as possibly in his early 20’s and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie.

Carlisle Police ask anyone with any information regarding this case contact 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the CrimeWatch website.