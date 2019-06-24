Police investigating robbery in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a robbery.

On June 21 around 5:00 p.m., police were notified of a robbery that had occurred in the 100 block of East North Street in Carlisle.

The victim told police that he was at a friend’s house when two men allegedly stole a bag of hemp flower from him.

During the assault and robbery, the victim suffered injuries and his glasses were broken.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

